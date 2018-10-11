Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$31,900
Invoice$41,268
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG23 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 8-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof, Dual Moonroof
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsChrome Wheels
Technology Features
AudioHard Disk Drive Media Storage, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System, HD Radio, CD Player
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsDriver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
TechSteering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cargo Shade, Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Rear Parking Aid, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Navigation System
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Monitor, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, Rear A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Privacy Glass, Rear Defrost
SeatsSeat Memory, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Cooled Front Seat(s), Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Heated Rear Seat(s), Rear Bucket Seats, 3rd Row Seat
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)109.8 in
Length,Overall (in)192.5 in
Height,Overall (in)68.1 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4495 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)19.2
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD