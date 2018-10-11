2018 Toyota Highlander

2018 Toyota Highlander Limited Platinum V6 FWD
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $31,900
  • Invoice
    $41,268

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    23 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 8-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof, Dual Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Chrome Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System, HD Radio, CD Player
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cargo Shade, Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Rear Parking Aid, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Navigation System

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Monitor, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, Rear A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Privacy Glass, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Seat Memory, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Cooled Front Seat(s), Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Heated Rear Seat(s), Rear Bucket Seats, 3rd Row Seat
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    109.8 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    192.5 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    68.1 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4495 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    19.2
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Small Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD