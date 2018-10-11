Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$31,900
Invoice$41,231
Fuel
FuelGas/Electric Hybrid
MPG28 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, CVT Transmission, A/T
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsChrome Wheels
Technology Features
AudioMP3 Player, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, Smart Device Integration, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System, HD Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsAuto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
TechSteering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Cargo Shade, Keyless Start, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Rear Parking Aid, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Back-Up Camera, Navigation System
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Departure Warning, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningRear A/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
SeatsHeated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Cooled Front Seat(s), Power Passenger Seat, Seat Memory, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Rear Bucket Seats, 3rd Row Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)109.8 in
Length,Overall (in)192.5 in
Height,Overall (in)68.1 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4861 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)17.2
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationStandard Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD