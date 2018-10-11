2018 Toyota Highlander

2018 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Limited V6 AWD
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $31,900
  • Invoice
    $41,231

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gas/Electric Hybrid
  • MPG
    28 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, CVT Transmission, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs
  • Roof
    Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Chrome Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    MP3 Player, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, Smart Device Integration, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System, HD Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Cargo Shade, Keyless Start, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Rear Parking Aid, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Back-Up Camera, Navigation System

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Keeping Assist, Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Departure Warning, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Rear A/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim
  • Seats
    Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Cooled Front Seat(s), Power Passenger Seat, Seat Memory, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Rear Bucket Seats, 3rd Row Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    109.8 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    192.5 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    68.1 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4861 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    17.2
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Standard Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD