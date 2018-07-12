Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$19,365
-
Invoice$21,093
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG31 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionCVT Transmission, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
-
Body styleSedans
-
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioHD Radio, Smart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, CD Player
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsPassenger Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
-
TechEngine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Start, Adaptive Cruise Control, Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C
-
Seat TrimPremium Synthetic Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsHeated Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)106.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)183.1 in
-
Height,Overall (in)57.3 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2885 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)13.2
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationCompact Cars