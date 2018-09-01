Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$18,750
Invoice$18,139
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG31 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, CVT Transmission
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioHD Radio, Premium Sound System, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPower Folding Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
TechIntermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera
Safety
Safety FeaturesBrake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Stability Control, Traction Control, Lane Departure Warning, Child Safety Locks
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
SeatsBucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)102.4 in
Length,Overall (in)170.5 in
Height,Overall (in)55.3 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3031 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)14
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationCompact Cars