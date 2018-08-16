2018 Toyota Camry L Auto

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $23,495
  • Invoice
    $21,497

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    34 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    8-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Steel Wheels, Wheel Covers

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    111.2 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    192.1 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    56.9 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3241 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    14.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size Cars