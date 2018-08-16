Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$23,495
Invoice$21,497
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG34 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
Transmission8-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsSteel Wheels, Wheel Covers
Technology Features
AudioSmart Device Integration, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPassenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
TechCruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
SeatsBucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)111.2 in
Length,Overall (in)192.1 in
Height,Overall (in)56.9 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3241 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)14.5
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationMid-Size Cars