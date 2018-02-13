2018 Toyota 4Runner
Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP
$33,000
-
Invoice
$36,518
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
18 MPG
Basics
Body
Braking & Handling
Technology Features
-
Audio
Smart Device Integration,
CD Player,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
HD Radio,
Satellite Radio,
AM/FM Stereo,
MP3 Player
-
Locks
Keyless Entry,
Power Door Locks
-
Mirrors
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Power Mirror(s),
Heated Mirrors
-
Tech
Telematics,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Cruise Control,
Universal Garage Door Opener,
Trip Computer,
Security System,
Engine Immobilizer,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Intermittent Wipers,
Fog Lamps,
Automatic Headlights,
Back-Up Camera,
Bluetooth Connection,
Navigation System,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Safety
-
Safety Features
Stability Control,
Traction Control,
Child Safety Locks,
Brake Assist,
Tow Hooks,
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,
Daytime Running Lights
-
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Knee Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
A/C
-
Seat Trim
Premium Synthetic Seats
-
Windows
Power Windows,
Rear Defrost,
Privacy Glass
-
Seats
Power Passenger Seat,
Power Driver Seat,
Heated Front Seat(s),
Driver Adjustable Lumbar,
Bucket Seats,
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
109.8 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
191.3 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
71.5 in
Other Details