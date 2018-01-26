2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range
Specs
The one you've been waiting for
Pricing
Fuel
Fuel
Electric Fuel System
Basics
Engine
Electric Motor
Drivetrain
Rear Wheel Drive
Body
Body style
Sedans
Doors
4
Technology Features
Tech
Automatic Headlights,
Back-Up Camera,
Bluetooth Connection,
Cruise Control,
Engine Immobilizer,
Intermittent Wipers,
Keyless Start,
Navigation System,
Remote Engine Start,
Remote Trunk Release,
Security System,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Trip Computer,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)
113.2
Length,Overall (in)
184.8
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
82.2