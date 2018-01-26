2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $44,000

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Electric Fuel System

Basics

  • Engine
    Electric Motor
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans
  • Doors
    4

Technology Features

  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth Connection, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Intermittent Wipers, Keyless Start, Navigation System, Remote Engine Start, Remote Trunk Release, Security System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Trip Computer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    113.2
  • Length,Overall (in)
    184.8
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    82.2