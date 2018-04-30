2018 Subaru WRX STI Manual Type RA

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $36,095
  • Invoice
    $34,123

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    18 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    M/T, 6-Speed M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Smart Device Integration, CD Player, Satellite Radio, HD Radio, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats, Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Heated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    104.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    180.9 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    58.1 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3391 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    15.9
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Compact Cars