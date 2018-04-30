2018 Subaru WRX STI Manual Type RA
Pricing
-
MSRP
$36,095
-
Invoice
$34,123
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
18 MPG
Basics
Body
Braking & Handling
Technology Features
-
Audio
Smart Device Integration,
CD Player,
Satellite Radio,
HD Radio,
MP3 Player,
AM/FM Stereo,
Auxiliary Audio Input
-
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
-
Mirrors
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Heated Mirrors,
Power Mirror(s)
-
Tech
Trip Computer,
Security System,
Engine Immobilizer,
Intermittent Wipers,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Fog Lamps,
Automatic Headlights,
Back-Up Camera,
Bluetooth Connection,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Remote Trunk Release,
Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety Features
Traction Control,
Stability Control,
Child Safety Locks,
Brake Assist,
Headlights-Auto-Leveling,
Daytime Running Lights
-
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Knee Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
A/C,
Climate Control,
Multi-Zone A/C
-
Seat Trim
Leather Seats,
Premium Synthetic Seats
-
Windows
Rear Defrost,
Power Windows
-
Seats
Heated Front Seat(s),
Bucket Seats,
Power Driver Seat,
Rear Bench Seat,
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
104.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
180.9 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
58.1 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3391 lbs
Other Details