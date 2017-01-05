Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$29,295
Invoice$27,586
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG23 MPG
Basics
EngineTurbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
Transmission6-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
Body styleSedans
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioMP3 Player, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Smart Device Integration, HD Radio
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPassenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
TechTrip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Back-Up Camera, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
SeatsHeated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)104.3 in
Length,Overall (in)180.9 in
Height,Overall (in)58.1 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3322 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)15.9
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationCompact Cars