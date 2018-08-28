2018 Subaru Outback
Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP
$27,995
-
Invoice
$26,351
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
28 MPG
Basics
Body
-
Body style
Crossovers,
SUVs
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes
ABS,
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
Steering
Power Steering
-
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
-
Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
Audio
Smart Device Integration,
AM/FM Stereo,
HD Radio,
Satellite Radio,
MP3 Player,
CD Player,
Auxiliary Audio Input
-
Locks
Keyless Entry,
Power Door Locks
-
Mirrors
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Power Mirror(s),
Heated Mirrors
-
Tech
Cargo Shade,
Trip Computer,
Security System,
Engine Immobilizer,
Back-Up Camera,
Intermittent Wipers,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Luggage Rack,
Automatic Headlights,
Fog Lamps,
Bluetooth Connection,
Telematics,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Remote Trunk Release,
Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety Features
Stability Control,
Traction Control,
Child Safety Locks,
Brake Assist,
Daytime Running Lights
-
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
A/C,
Climate Control,
Multi-Zone A/C
-
Seat Trim
Cloth Seats
-
Windows
Power Windows,
Rear Defrost,
Privacy Glass
-
Seats
Heated Front Seat(s),
Power Driver Seat,
Bucket Seats,
Driver Adjustable Lumbar,
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
108.1 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
189.6 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
66.1 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3642 lbs
Other Details