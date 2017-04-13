2018 Subaru Outback
Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP
$32,695
-
Invoice
$30,623
Fuel
-
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
28 MPG
Basics
Body
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes
ABS,
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
Steering
Power Steering
-
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
-
Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
Audio
Smart Device Integration,
MP3 Player,
Satellite Radio,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
CD Player,
AM/FM Stereo,
HD Radio,
Premium Sound System
-
Locks
Keyless Entry,
Power Door Locks
-
Mirrors
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror,
Power Mirror(s),
Heated Mirrors
-
Tech
Cargo Shade,
Keyless Start,
Back-Up Camera,
Trip Computer,
Engine Immobilizer,
Security System,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Intermittent Wipers,
Power Liftgate,
Luggage Rack,
Automatic Headlights,
Fog Lamps,
Bluetooth Connection,
Telematics,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Remote Trunk Release,
Universal Garage Door Opener,
Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety Features
Stability Control,
Traction Control,
Blind Spot Monitor,
Cross-Traffic Alert,
Child Safety Locks,
Brake Assist,
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,
Daytime Running Lights
-
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
Multi-Zone A/C,
Climate Control,
A/C
-
Seat Trim
Leather Seats
-
Windows
Power Windows,
Rear Defrost,
Privacy Glass
-
Seats
Power Passenger Seat,
Seat Memory,
Heated Front Seat(s),
Driver Adjustable Lumbar,
Power Driver Seat,
Bucket Seats,
Rear Bench Seat,
Heated Rear Seat(s),
Pass-Through Rear Seat
-
Décor
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
108.1 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
189.6 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
66.1 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3713 lbs
Other Details