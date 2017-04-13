2018 Subaru Outback Specs

2018 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $32,695
  • Invoice
    $30,623
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    28 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    CVT Transmission, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs
  • Roof
    Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, HD Radio, Premium Sound System
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Cargo Shade, Keyless Start, Back-Up Camera, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Luggage Rack, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Telematics, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
  • Seats
    Power Passenger Seat, Seat Memory, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Heated Rear Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    108.1 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    189.6 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    66.1 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3713 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    18.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Small Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD