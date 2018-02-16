2018 Subaru Legacy Specs

2018 Subaru Legacy 3.6R Limited

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $31,945
  • Invoice
    $29,897
Get a Dealer Quote

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    23 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Flat 6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, CVT Transmission, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans
  • Roof
    Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Smart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, CD Player, HD Radio, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Premium Sound System
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Telematics, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Start, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Heated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Seat Memory, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Heated Rear Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    108.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    188.8 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    59 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3783 lbs, 3748 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    18.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size Cars