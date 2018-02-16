Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$31,945
Invoice$29,897
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG23 MPG
Basics
EngineFlat 6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, CVT Transmission, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
Body styleSedans
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioSmart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, CD Player, HD Radio, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Premium Sound System
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPassenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
TechTrip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Telematics, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Start, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
SeatsHeated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Seat Memory, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Heated Rear Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)108.3 in
Length,Overall (in)188.8 in
Height,Overall (in)59 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3783 lbs, 3748 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.5
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationMid-Size Cars