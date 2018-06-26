2018 Subaru Forester

2018 Subaru Forester 2.5i Manual
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $22,795
  • Invoice
    $21,547

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    24 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed M/T, M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Steel Wheels, Wheel Covers

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, MP3 Player, HD Radio, Smart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Telematics, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    103.9 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    181.5 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    66.4 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3322 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    15.9
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Small Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD