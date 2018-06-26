Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$22,795
-
Invoice$21,547
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG24 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
-
Transmission6-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
-
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsSteel Wheels, Wheel Covers
Technology Features
-
AudioCD Player, MP3 Player, HD Radio, Smart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsDriver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
-
TechCruise Control, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Telematics, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)103.9 in
-
Length,Overall (in)181.5 in
-
Height,Overall (in)66.4 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3322 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)15.9
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD