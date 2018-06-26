Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$29,495
-
Invoice$27,607
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG25 MPG
Basics
-
EngineTurbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, CVT Transmission, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
-
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
-
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof, Dual Moonroof
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAuxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Smart Device Integration, Satellite Radio, CD Player, MP3 Player
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsPassenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
-
TechCruise Control, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Back-Up Camera, Telematics, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
-
SeatsHeated Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)103.9 in
-
Length,Overall (in)181.5 in
-
Height,Overall (in)68.2 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3653 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)15.9
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD