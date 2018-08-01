2018 Subaru Crosstrek Specs

2018 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i CVT

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $22,795
  • Invoice
    $21,609
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    29 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    CVT Transmission, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Differential
    Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Smart Device Integration
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    104.9 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    175.8 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    63.6 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3157 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    16.6
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Small Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD