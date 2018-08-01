Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$22,795
Invoice$21,609
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG29 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
TransmissionCVT Transmission, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T
Body
Body styleSUVs
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioMP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Smart Device Integration
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsDriver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror
TechSecurity System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
SeatsBucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)104.9 in
Length,Overall (in)175.8 in
Height,Overall (in)63.6 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3157 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)16.6
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD