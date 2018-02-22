2018 Subaru BRZ tS Manual
Pricing
-
MSRP
$33,495
-
Invoice
$31,690
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
24 MPG
Basics
-
Engine
4 Cylinder Engine
-
Drivetrain
Rear Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
6-Speed M/T,
M/T
Body
Braking & Handling
Technology Features
-
Audio
Smart Device Integration,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
CD Player,
HD Radio,
AM/FM Stereo,
MP3 Player,
Satellite Radio
-
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
-
Mirrors
Power Mirror(s),
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
-
Tech
Engine Immobilizer,
Security System,
Back-Up Camera,
Intermittent Wipers,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Automatic Headlights,
Navigation System,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Bluetooth Connection,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Remote Trunk Release,
Keyless Start,
Cruise Control,
Trip Computer
Safety
-
Safety Features
Stability Control,
Traction Control,
Brake Assist,
Headlights-Auto-Leveling,
Daytime Running Lights
-
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
Climate Control,
Multi-Zone A/C,
A/C
-
Seat Trim
Leather Seats,
Premium Synthetic Seats
-
Windows
Rear Defrost,
Power Windows
-
Seats
Heated Front Seat(s),
Bucket Seats,
Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
101.2 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
166.7 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
50.6 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
2798 lbs
Other Details