2018 Subaru BRZ tS Manual

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $33,495
  • Invoice
    $31,690

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    24 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed M/T, M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Coupes

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Smart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, HD Radio, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Navigation System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Trip Computer

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Brake Assist, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats, Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Heated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    101.2 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    166.7 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    50.6 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2798 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    13.2
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Minicompact Cars