Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$29,545
-
Invoice$27,900
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG27 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
-
Body styleCoupes
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioSmart Device Integration, CD Player, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, HD Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
-
TechEngine Immobilizer, Security System, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Navigation System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Trip Computer
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesBrake Assist, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Daytime Running Lights, Traction Control, Stability Control
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats, Premium Synthetic Seats
-
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
-
SeatsHeated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)101.2 in
-
Length,Overall (in)166.7 in
-
Height,Overall (in)50.6 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2840 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)13.2
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationMinicompact Cars