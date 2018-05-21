2018 Ram ProMaster Cutaway

2018 Ram ProMaster Cutaway 3500 159" WB EXT
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $27,145
  • Invoice
    $28,836

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Trucks

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Differential
    Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Steel Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Tech
    Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Bluetooth Connection, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Stability Control, Traction Control
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    159 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    84.8 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    24
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size