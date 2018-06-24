Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$25,295
Invoice$24,385
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG24 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 9-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleMinivans
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsSteel Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAuxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPassenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
TechEngine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows
SeatsPass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Bucket Seats
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)122.4 in
Length,Overall (in)187.5 in
Height,Overall (in)74 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3635 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)16.1
-
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size, Compact
EPA ClassificationSpecial Purpose Vehicle 2WD