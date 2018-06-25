Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$23,995
-
Invoice$23,228
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG24 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
Transmission9-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T
Body
-
Body styleVans
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesFront Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, ABS
-
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsSteel Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsPassenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
-
TechEngine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist
-
Air BagsFront Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows
-
SeatsBucket Seats
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)122.4 in
-
Height,Overall (in)74 in
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)16.1
-
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size, Compact