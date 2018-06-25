2018 Ram ProMaster City Cargo Van

2018 Ram ProMaster City Cargo Van Tradesman Van
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $23,995
  • Invoice
    $23,228

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    24 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    9-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Vans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, ABS
  • Differential
    Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Steel Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist
  • Air Bags
    Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    122.4 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    74 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    16.1
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size, Compact