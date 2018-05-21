Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$29,995
Invoice$30,417
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleVans
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsSteel Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
TechBack-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer
Safety
Safety FeaturesBrake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Stability Control, Traction Control
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows
SeatsBucket Seats
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)136 in
Height,Overall (in)88.7 in
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)24
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size