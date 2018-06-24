Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$42,725
Invoice$37,027
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
Basics
Engine8 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFour Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 6-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleTrucks
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsChrome Wheels, Steel Wheels
Technology Features
AudioSatellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Passenger Vanity Mirror
TechIntermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Cruise Control, Back-Up Camera, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Adjustable Steering Wheel
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Brake Assist
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsSliding Rear Window, Power Windows
SeatsSplit Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)140.5 in
Height,Overall (in)79.3 in
Other Details
TraileringTow Hitch
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)28, 68.7, 32
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size