2018 Ram 2500

2018 Ram 2500 SLT 4x4 Reg Cab 8' Box
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $42,725
  • Invoice
    $37,027

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 6-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Trucks

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Chrome Wheels, Steel Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Cruise Control, Back-Up Camera, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Adjustable Steering Wheel

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Brake Assist
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Sliding Rear Window, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Split Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    140.5 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    79.3 in

Other Details

  • Trailering
    Tow Hitch
  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    28, 68.7, 32
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size