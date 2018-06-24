Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$42,725
Invoice$42,717
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
Basics
Engine8 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFour Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleTrucks
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsSteel Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAuxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Passenger Vanity Mirror
TechIntermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows
SeatsRear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Split Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)160.5 in
Height,Overall (in)79.8 in
Other Details
TraileringTow Hitch
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)31
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size