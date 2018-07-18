Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$38,795
-
Invoice$35,635
Fuel
-
FuelFlex Fuel Capability
-
MPG17 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
-
Transmission8-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
-
Body styleTrucks
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioSatellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, HD Radio, WiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPower Folding Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
-
TechAutomatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Telematics, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Engine Start, Trip Computer, Security System, Back-Up Camera, Engine Immobilizer
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesBrake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Adjustable Pedals, Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows
-
SeatsPower Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)140 in
-
Height,Overall (in)77.9 in
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)26, 32
-
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size