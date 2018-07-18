2018 Ram 1500

2018 Ram 1500 Night 4x2 Quad Cab 6'4" Box
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $38,795
  • Invoice
    $35,635

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Flex Fuel Capability
  • MPG
    17 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    8-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Trucks

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, HD Radio, WiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Folding Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Telematics, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Engine Start, Trip Computer, Security System, Back-Up Camera, Engine Immobilizer

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Adjustable Pedals, Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    140 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    77.9 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    26, 32
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size