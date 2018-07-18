2018 Ram 1500 Night 4x2 Crew Cab 6'4" Box

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $42,995
  • Invoice
    $39,471

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    17 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    8-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Trucks

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Satellite Radio, HD Radio, AM/FM Stereo, WiFi Hotspot, MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Folding Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Telematics, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Remote Engine Start, Bluetooth Connection, Engine Immobilizer, Trip Computer, Back-Up Camera

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Adjustable Pedals, Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Heated Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    149 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    77.5 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    32, 26
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size