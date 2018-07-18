2018 Ram 1500 Night 4x2 Crew Cab 6'4" Box
Pricing
MSRP
$42,995
Invoice
$39,471
Fuel
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
MPG
17 MPG
Basics
Body
Braking & Handling
Brakes
ABS,
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Steering
Power Steering
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
Audio
Satellite Radio,
HD Radio,
AM/FM Stereo,
WiFi Hotspot,
MP3 Player,
Smart Device Integration,
Auxiliary Audio Input
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors,
Power Mirror(s),
Heated Mirrors,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Tech
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Intermittent Wipers,
Automatic Headlights,
Fog Lamps,
Telematics,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Cruise Control,
Heated Steering Wheel,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Universal Garage Door Opener,
Remote Engine Start,
Bluetooth Connection,
Engine Immobilizer,
Trip Computer,
Back-Up Camera
Safety
Safety Features
Brake Assist,
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,
Adjustable Pedals,
Traction Control,
Stability Control,
Child Safety Locks
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air Conditioning
A/C,
Multi-Zone A/C,
Climate Control
Seat Trim
Cloth Seats
Windows
Privacy Glass,
Power Windows
Seats
Heated Front Seat(s),
Power Driver Seat,
Driver Adjustable Lumbar,
Rear Bench Seat,
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
Bucket Seats
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)
149 in
Height,Overall (in)
77.5 in
Other Details