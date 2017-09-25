When Porsche unveiled the Turbo S E-Hybrid trim for the 2018 Panamera hatchback, it was assumed that it would eventually make its way to the Sport Turismo wagon body, as well. After a short wait, that's exactly what went down.

The Sport Turismo Turbo S E-Hybrid is basically the same as the standard Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, with one important distinction -- it's a station wagon! There's more cargo space, better ingress and egress for the second row, and, perhaps most importantly, it looks better than the standard Panamera.

Under the hood is the same hybrid system as the hatchback. It puts out a stupefying 680 horsepower and 626 pound-feet of torque from its combination 4.0-liter V8 and electric motor. 60 mph arrives in a scant 3.2 seconds, and given enough of a straightaway, it'll hit 192 mph.

Since it's the top-of-the-line Sport Turismo (at least for now...), just about every option you can imagine is standard. Carbon ceramic brakes hide behind 21-inch 911 Turbo wheels. The roll bars have an electromechanical system that stiffens the ride when necessary alongside its three-chamber air suspension setup. And as with other Sport Turismo models, the roof spoiler can move between one of three stages, whether the driver is looking for extra downforce or to cut down on noise with the panoramic roof open.

All your standard Panamera Sport Turismo goodness extends to the interior of the Turbo S E-Hybrid, too. You still get the monstrous 12.3-inch touchscreen smack dab in the center of the dashboard, along with additional screens flanking the analog tachometer in the gauge cluster. You'll also get InnoDrive, which is Porsche's fancy name for its suite of active and passive driver aids like adaptive cruise control.

Considering this is the cream of the crop of Porsche's stable of wagons, you're going to have to pay to play. The MSRP on this bad boy is $188,400, not including an extra $1,050 in destination fees.