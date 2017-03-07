The 911 GT3 is pure Porsche -- a naturally aspirated road car putting out plenty of power. While the rest of the 911 lineup went with turbocharged engines, the GT3 stayed the course with its new 2018 model.

Whereas the old GT3 used a 3.8-liter flat-six to create 475 horsepower, the 2018 GT3 relies on a new 4.0-liter flat-six, which puts out 500 horsepower and 339 pound-feet of torque. That's the same output as the outgoing GT3 RS. The new engine is based on the one Porsche now uses in its 911 racecars, including the mid-engine RSR. Buyers can opt for a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission or a good ol'-fashioned six-speed manual.

Standard performance equipment includes rear axle steering, which moves the rear axle either with or against the front axle to reduce turning angles and boost high-speed agility. Dynamic engine mounts minimize drivetrain vibration, while a locking rear differential helps maintain rear-wheel traction -- no all-wheel drive here, folks.

While it is a new GT3, it doesn't look too different from the old one. Sure, there's a new front fascia and the taillights reflect the changes granted to lesser models. There's a new spoiler and diffuser as well, but in general, it's hard to confuse a 911 with anything else, and the GT3's sporty characteristics help it stand out even further.

The interior borrows its steering wheel from the 918 Spyder hypercar, and standard sport seats feature enough bolstering to keep even the slimmest of drivers in the seat. 18-way power sport seats are an option, if you want to err on the fancy side in your 500-hp road car. The rear seats, which are seats in name only, have been removed.

Standard tech includes Porsche's Connect Plus Module, which adds Apple CarPlay, real-time traffic information and other connected services. The GT3 also comes with the Track Precision App, which records driving data and sends it to your phone for later reflection.

The 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 goes on sale this fall. The MSRP is $143,600, and it'll cost an extra $1,050 for delivery. The options, however, are abundant and not at all cheap.