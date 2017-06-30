Earlier in June, the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS made its first public appearance at the E3 video-game convention, since it's the cover car for Forza Motorsport 7. But Porsche wouldn't acknowledge its existence -- until today, that is.

The 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS is officially the fastest and most powerful street-legal 911 ever built. Its 3.8-liter, twin-turbocharged flat-six is based on the engine found in the 911 Turbo S, but thanks to larger turbochargers and a water-spray system, it puts out a whopping 700 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque in the GT2 RS. That's 80 horsepower and 37 torques more than the previous GT2 RS.

It will hit 60 mph in 2.7 seconds, despite the rear wheels being the only ones receiving power. Its seven-speed double-clutch transmission is geared to let the GT2 RS stretch out to 211 miles per hour. It'll surely sound great as it hustles up to that speed, thanks to a titanium exhaust that's 15 pounds lighter than the one in the 911 Turbo.

Helping keep the shiny side up are some massive tires -- 265 millimeters wide up front, and 325 millimeters out back. Its stability control can be turned off independently, or alongside traction control for some undoubtedly heart-stopping drifts. It'll come slamming to a stop, thanks to standard ceramic composite brakes.

Its 3,241-pound curb weight is on the low side for such a complicated car. It's all thanks to Porsche's extensive use of carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic in the front fenders, wheel vents, mirrors, air intakes and portions of the rear end. The trunk lid is also carbon fiber, as are many of the interior components, while the standard roof is made of magnesium.

The GT2 RS' interior is loud. Red Alcantara suede is everywhere, flanked by black leather and carbon-fiber trim pieces. Carbon-fiber bucket seats will keep the two occupants in place, while a roll cage replaces the two rear seats. Even though it's hardcore, it still packs an infotainment system with navigation and Apple CarPlay.

If all that is somehow not enough for you, there's an optional Weissach package. For $31,000, the GT2 RS sheds 40 pounds, thanks to magnesium wheels and more carbon fiber everywhere, from the roof to the axle end links. Cars equipped with this package will leave most of the trunk and roof in a bare carbon fiber finish, too.

Speaking of price, the 2018 GT2 RS is very obviously not cheap. Arriving at dealers in early 2018, the GT2 RS will set you back a cool $293,200, which doesn't include $1,050 for delivery and processing. Better start looking under your mattresses for spare change.