2018 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS Roadster

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $81,900

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    21 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed M/T, M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Convertibles
  • Roof
    Convertible Soft Top

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Suspension
    Active Suspension
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels, Wheel Locks

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Satellite Radio, HD Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, HID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Brake Assist, Rollover Protection Bars, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Daytime Running Lights, Stability Control, Traction Control
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats, Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    97.4 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    172.9 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    49.6 in, 50.1 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3031 lbs, 3097 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    16.9
  • EPA Classification
    Two-Seaters