2018 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS Roadster
Pricing
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
21 MPG
Basics
Body
-
Body style
Convertibles
-
Roof
Convertible Soft Top
Braking & Handling
Technology Features
-
Audio
Satellite Radio,
HD Radio,
AM/FM Stereo,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
CD Player,
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage,
MP3 Player
-
Locks
Keyless Entry,
Power Door Locks
-
Mirrors
Power Mirror(s),
Heated Mirrors,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror
-
Tech
Rear Parking Aid,
Back-Up Camera,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Intermittent Wipers,
HID headlights,
Automatic Headlights,
Bluetooth Connection,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Trip Computer,
Universal Garage Door Opener,
Cruise Control,
Security System,
Engine Immobilizer
Safety
-
Safety Features
Brake Assist,
Rollover Protection Bars,
Headlights-Auto-Leveling,
Daytime Running Lights,
Stability Control,
Traction Control
-
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Knee Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
A/C
-
Seat Trim
Leather Seats,
Premium Synthetic Seats
-
Windows
Rear Defrost,
Power Windows
-
Seats
Power Driver Seat,
Power Passenger Seat,
Bucket Seats
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
97.4 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
172.9 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
49.6 in,
50.1 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3031 lbs,
3097 lbs
Other Details