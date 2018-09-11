Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$12,875
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG34 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionCVT Transmission, A/T
Body
-
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesFront Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration, CD Player
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror
-
TechEngine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Navigation System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Start
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
-
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
-
SeatsRear Bench Seat, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)102.4 in
-
Length,Overall (in)175.4 in
-
Height,Overall (in)59.6 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2498 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)10.8
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationCompact Cars