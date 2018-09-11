2018 Nissan Versa Sedan

2018 Nissan Versa Sedan SL CVT
Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $12,875

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    34 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    CVT Transmission, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration, CD Player
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Navigation System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Start

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Rear Bench Seat, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    102.4 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    175.4 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    59.6 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2498 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    10.8
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Compact Cars