Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$16,500
-
Invoice$16,085
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG34 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, CVT Transmission
Body
-
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesFront Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsWheel Covers, Steel Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioCD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
-
TechBack-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Trip Computer, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)102.4 in
-
Length,Overall (in)163.7 in
-
Height,Overall (in)60.5 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2485 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)10.8
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationMid-Size Cars