2018 Nissan Rogue Sport

2018 Nissan Rogue Sport AWD SV
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $24,590
  • Invoice
    $23,279

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    27 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    CVT Transmission, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Differential
    Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    Cargo Shade, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Start, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
  • Seats
    Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    104.2 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    172.4 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    63.4 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3389 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    14.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Small Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD