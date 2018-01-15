Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$24,590
-
Invoice$23,279
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG27 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionCVT Transmission, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T
Body
-
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, MP3 Player
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
-
TechCargo Shade, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Start, Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
-
SeatsPower Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)104.2 in
-
Length,Overall (in)172.4 in
-
Height,Overall (in)63.4 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3389 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)14.5
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD