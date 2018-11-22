Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$32,410
Invoice$30,667
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG27 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
TransmissionCVT Transmission, A/T
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioPremium Sound System, Smart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo, HD Radio, MP3 Player, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsDriver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Mirror Memory, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
TechLeather Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Remote Trunk Release, Hands-Free Liftgate, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Remote Engine Start, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Navigation System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
SeatsHeated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Seat Memory, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)106.5 in
Length,Overall (in)184.5 in
Height,Overall (in)68.5 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3660 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)14.5
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD