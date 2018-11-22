2018 Nissan Rogue Specs

2018 Nissan Rogue AWD SL

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $32,410
  • Invoice
    $30,667
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    27 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    CVT Transmission, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Premium Sound System, Smart Device Integration, AM/FM Stereo, HD Radio, MP3 Player, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Mirror Memory, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Remote Trunk Release, Hands-Free Liftgate, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Remote Engine Start, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Telematics, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Navigation System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Heated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Seat Memory, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    106.5 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    184.5 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    68.5 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3660 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    14.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Small Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD