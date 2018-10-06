Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$42,570
Invoice$39,553
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG23 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, CVT Transmission
Body
Body styleSUVs
RoofDual Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioHD Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Premium Sound System, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsAuto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
TechKeyless Start, Remote Engine Start, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Navigation System, Telematics, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Hands-Free Liftgate, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Tow Hooks, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningRear A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
SeatsPower Driver Seat, Seat Memory, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Passenger Seat, Cooled Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Heated Rear Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat, 3rd Row Seat
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)114.2 in
Length,Overall (in)198.5 in
Height,Overall (in)69.6 in, 69.5 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4524 lbs, 4525 lbs
Other Details
TraileringTow Hitch
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)19.5
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD