2018 Nissan NV200 Compact Cargo

2018 Nissan NV200 Compact Cargo I4 SV
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $22,900
  • Invoice
    $21,944

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    25 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    CVT Transmission, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Vans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Steel Wheels, Wheel Covers

Technology Features

  • Audio
    MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights, Stability Control, Traction Control
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats, Vinyl Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    115.2 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    73.7 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    14.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size