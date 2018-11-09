Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$22,900
-
Invoice$21,944
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG25 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionCVT Transmission, A/T
Body
-
Body styleVans
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesFront Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsSteel Wheels, Wheel Covers
Technology Features
-
AudioMP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
-
TechVariable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesBrake Assist, Daytime Running Lights, Stability Control, Traction Control
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats, Vinyl Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)115.2 in
-
Height,Overall (in)73.7 in
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)14.5
-
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size