Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$34,140
Invoice$32,715
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
Basics
Engine8 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 7-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleVans
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsSteel Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAuxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPower Mirror(s)
-
TechAdjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Brake Assist, Tow Hooks, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats, Vinyl Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows
SeatsBucket Seats
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)146.1 in
Height,Overall (in)83.9 in
Other Details
TraileringTow Hitch
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)28
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size