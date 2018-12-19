2018 Nissan NV Cargo

2018 Nissan NV Cargo NV2500 HD Standard Roof V8 S
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $31,450
  • Invoice
    $30,138

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 7-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Vans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Differential
    Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Steel Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Tow Hooks, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Vinyl Seats, Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    146.1 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    83.9 in

Other Details

  • Trailering
    Tow Hitch
  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    28
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size