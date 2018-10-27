2018 Nissan Maxima

2018 Nissan Maxima Platinum 3.5L
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $40,940
  • Invoice
    $38,212

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    25 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    CVT Transmission, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans
  • Roof
    Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Dual Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System, HD Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Mirror Memory
  • Tech
    Remote Engine Start, Keyless Start, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Navigation System, Telematics, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Cooled Front Seat(s), Seat Memory, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    109.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    192.8 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    56.5 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3608 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    18
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size Cars