Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$40,940
Invoice$38,212
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG25 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionCVT Transmission, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
Body styleSedans
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Dual Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Player, Satellite Radio, Premium Sound System, HD Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsAuto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Mirror Memory
TechRemote Engine Start, Keyless Start, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Navigation System, Telematics, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Cooled Front Seat(s), Seat Memory, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)109.3 in
Length,Overall (in)192.8 in
Height,Overall (in)56.5 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3608 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationMid-Size Cars