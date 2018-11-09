Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$32,490
Invoice$30,776
Fuel
FuelElectric Fuel System
MPGe112
Battery Range (mi)150, 151
Basics
EngineElectric Motor
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
Transmission1-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioHD Radio, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
TechBack-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Navigation System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)106.3 in
Length,Overall (in)176.4 in
Height,Overall (in)61.4 in, 61.6 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3468 lbs
Other Details
EPA ClassificationMid-Size Cars