2018 Nissan LEAF

2018 Nissan LEAF SV Hatchback
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $32,490
  • Invoice
    $30,776

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Electric Fuel System
  • MPGe
    112
  • Battery Range (mi)
    150, 151

Basics

  • Engine
    Electric Motor
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    1-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    HD Radio, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Navigation System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    106.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    176.4 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    61.4 in, 61.6 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3468 lbs

Other Details

  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size Cars