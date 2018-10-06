Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$29,960
Invoice$28,604
Fuel
FuelFlex Fuel Capability
MPG17 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFour Wheel Drive
Transmission5-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleTrucks
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
TechIntermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera
Safety
Safety FeaturesTow Hooks, Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Sliding Rear Window
SeatsBucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)139.9 in
Height,Overall (in)70.1 in
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)21.1
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size