2018 Nissan Frontier

2018 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab 4x4 SV V6 Auto Long Bed
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $29,960
  • Invoice
    $28,604

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Flex Fuel Capability
  • MPG
    17 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    5-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Trucks

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Differential
    Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Tow Hooks, Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows, Sliding Rear Window
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    139.9 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    70.1 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    21.1
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size