2018 Nissan Frontier

2018 Nissan Frontier Crew Cab 4x2 Desert Runner Auto
Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $27,330
  • Invoice
    $26,382

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Flex Fuel Capability
  • MPG
    18 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    5-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Trucks

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Differential
    Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Satellite Radio, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows, Sliding Rear Window
  • Seats
    Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    125.9 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    70.1 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    21.1
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size