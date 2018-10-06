Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$27,330
Invoice$26,382
Fuel
FuelFlex Fuel Capability
MPG18 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
Transmission5-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleTrucks
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioSatellite Radio, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
TechVariable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks
Air BagsFront Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Sliding Rear Window
SeatsPass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)125.9 in
Height,Overall (in)70.1 in
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)21.1
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size