2018 Nissan Altima

2018 Nissan Altima 2.5 SV Sedan
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $25,910
  • Invoice
    $24,148

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    31 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, CVT Transmission

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Remote Engine Start, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    109.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    191.9 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    57.8 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3233 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    18
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size Cars