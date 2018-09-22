Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$25,910
Invoice$24,148
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG31 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, CVT Transmission
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioSatellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsDriver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
TechRemote Engine Start, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)109.3 in
Length,Overall (in)191.9 in
Height,Overall (in)57.8 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3233 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationMid-Size Cars