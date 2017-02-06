2018 Nissan 370Z Coupe
Specs
Pricing
MSRP
$40,400
Invoice
$44,928
Fuel
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
MPG
21 MPG
Basics
Body
Braking & Handling
Technology Features
Audio
Auxiliary Audio Input,
CD Player,
MP3 Player,
Premium Sound System,
AM/FM Stereo,
Satellite Radio
Locks
Keyless Entry,
Power Door Locks
Mirrors
Heated Mirrors,
Power Mirror(s),
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Tech
Security System,
Engine Immobilizer,
Back-Up Camera,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Intermittent Wipers,
Bluetooth Connection,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Automatic Headlights,
HID headlights,
Navigation System,
Trip Computer,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Keyless Start,
Universal Garage Door Opener,
Cruise Control,
Cargo Shade
Safety
Safety Features
Traction Control,
Stability Control,
Brake Assist,
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,
Daytime Running Lights
Air Bags
Front Head Air Bag,
Front Side Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Driver Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
Air Conditioning
Climate Control,
A/C
Seat Trim
Premium Synthetic Seats,
Leather Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost,
Power Windows
Seats
Bucket Seats
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)
100.4 in
Length,Overall (in)
170.5 in
Height,Overall (in)
51.8 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3533 lbs
Other Details