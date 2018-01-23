2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
Pricing
-
MSRP
$25,995
-
Invoice
$25,129
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
25 MPG
Basics
Body
-
Body style
Crossovers,
SUVs
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes
ABS,
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
Steering
Power Steering
-
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
-
Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
Audio
HD Radio,
Smart Device Integration,
CD Player,
Satellite Radio,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
AM/FM Stereo,
MP3 Player
-
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
-
Mirrors
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Power Folding Mirrors,
Heated Mirrors,
Power Mirror(s)
-
Tech
Engine Immobilizer,
Security System,
Back-Up Camera,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Rain Sensing Wipers,
Intermittent Wipers,
Fog Lamps,
HID headlights,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Automatic Headlights,
Bluetooth Connection,
Trip Computer,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Keyless Start,
Universal Garage Door Opener,
Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety Features
Traction Control,
Stability Control,
Child Safety Locks,
Brake Assist,
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,
Daytime Running Lights
-
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Knee Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
A/C,
Climate Control
-
Seat Trim
Leather Seats
-
Windows
Power Windows,
Rear Defrost,
Privacy Glass
-
Seats
Heated Front Seat(s),
Power Driver Seat,
Rear Bench Seat,
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
Bucket Seats
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
105.1 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
171.9 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
64.8 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3265 lbs
Other Details