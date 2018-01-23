2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport SEL 2.4 AWC CVT
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $25,995
  • Invoice
    $25,129

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    25 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, CVT Transmission

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    HD Radio, Smart Device Integration, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Folding Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, HID headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Trip Computer, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
  • Seats
    Heated Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    105.1 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    171.9 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    64.8 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3265 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    15.8
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Small Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD