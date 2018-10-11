2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL S-AWC
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $28,145
  • Invoice
    $27,208

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    26 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, CVT Transmission

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, HD Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration, CD Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Keyless Start, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, 3rd Row Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    105.1 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    184.8 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    66.1 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3505 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    16.6
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Small Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD