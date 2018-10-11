2018 Mitsubishi Outlander
Pricing
-
MSRP
$28,145
-
Invoice
$27,208
Fuel
-
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
26 MPG
Basics
-
Engine
4 Cylinder Engine
-
Drivetrain
Four Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
A/T,
CVT Transmission
Body
-
Body style
Crossovers,
SUVs
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes
ABS,
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
Steering
Power Steering
-
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
-
Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
Audio
Satellite Radio,
MP3 Player,
AM/FM Stereo,
HD Radio,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
Smart Device Integration,
CD Player
-
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
-
Mirrors
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror,
Power Folding Mirrors,
Power Mirror(s),
Heated Mirrors
-
Tech
Keyless Start,
Security System,
Engine Immobilizer,
Back-Up Camera,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Rain Sensing Wipers,
Intermittent Wipers,
Power Liftgate,
Fog Lamps,
Automatic Headlights,
Bluetooth Connection,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Trip Computer,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Remote Trunk Release,
Universal Garage Door Opener,
Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety Features
Traction Control,
Stability Control,
Cross-Traffic Alert,
Blind Spot Monitor,
Child Safety Locks,
Brake Assist,
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
-
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Knee Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
Climate Control,
Multi-Zone A/C,
A/C
-
Seat Trim
Leather Seats
-
Windows
Power Windows,
Rear Defrost,
Privacy Glass
-
Seats
Bucket Seats,
Heated Front Seat(s),
Power Driver Seat,
Rear Bench Seat,
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
3rd Row Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
105.1 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
184.8 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
66.1 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3505 lbs
Other Details