2018 Mitsubishi Mirage

2018 Mitsubishi Mirage GT CVT
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $16,595
  • Invoice
    $16,234

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    39 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    3 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, CVT Transmission

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, HID headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade, Trip Computer

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Heated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    96.5 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    149.4 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    59.4 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2128 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    9.2
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Subcompact Cars