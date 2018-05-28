Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$16,595
Invoice$16,234
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG39 MPG
Basics
Engine3 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, CVT Transmission
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAuxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror
TechEngine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, HID headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade, Trip Computer
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
SeatsHeated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)96.5 in
Length,Overall (in)149.4 in
Height,Overall (in)59.4 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2128 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)9.2
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationSubcompact Cars