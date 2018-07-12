Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$30,400
Invoice$28,170
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG28 MPG
Basics
EngineTurbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionM/T, 6-Speed M/T
Body
Body styleConvertibles
RoofConvertible Soft Top
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioMP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
TechBluetooth Connection, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade, Keyless Start
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Brake Assist, Rollover Protection Bars, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control
Seat TrimPremium Synthetic Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)98.2 in
Length,Overall (in)151.9 in
Height,Overall (in)55.7 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3025 lbs, 2985 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)11.6
EPA ClassificationMinicompact Cars