Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$54,700
Invoice$50,871
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG20 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
Transmission7-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
Body styleSUVs
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, CD Player, HD Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, WiFi Hotspot
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory
TechVariable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cargo Shade, Telematics, Keyless Start, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera
Safety
Safety FeaturesDaytime Running Lights, Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
Seat TrimPremium Synthetic Seats
-
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsSeat Memory, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)114.8 in
Length,Overall (in)189.7 in
Height,Overall (in)70.7 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4751 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)24.6
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationStandard Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD