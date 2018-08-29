2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 4MATIC SUV
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $54,700
  • Invoice
    $50,871

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    20 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    7-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, HD Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, WiFi Hotspot
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory
  • Tech
    Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cargo Shade, Telematics, Keyless Start, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Daytime Running Lights, Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Seat Memory, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    114.8 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    189.7 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    70.7 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4751 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    24.6
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Standard Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD