2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC SUV
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $42,050
  • Invoice
    $39,107

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    24 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Turbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 9-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Suspension
    Active Suspension
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, HD Radio
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Power Folding Mirrors
  • Tech
    Telematics, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Leather Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Power Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Cargo Shade, Keyless Start

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Child Safety Locks, Stability Control, Traction Control, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Privacy Glass, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Power Driver Seat, Seat Memory

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    113.1 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    183.3 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    64.5 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4001 lbs, 4145 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    17.4
  • EPA Classification
    Small Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD