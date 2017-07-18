Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$42,050
-
Invoice$39,107
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG24 MPG
Basics
-
EngineTurbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T, 9-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleSUVs
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SuspensionActive Suspension
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioSmart Device Integration, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, HD Radio
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsAuto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Power Folding Mirrors
-
TechTelematics, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Leather Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Back-Up Camera, Power Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Automatic Headlights, Bluetooth Connection, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Cargo Shade, Keyless Start
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesChild Safety Locks, Stability Control, Traction Control, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C
-
Seat TrimPremium Synthetic Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Privacy Glass, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Power Driver Seat, Seat Memory
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)113.1 in
-
Length,Overall (in)183.3 in
-
Height,Overall (in)64.5 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4001 lbs, 4145 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)17.4
-
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD