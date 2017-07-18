Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$46,600
-
Invoice$43,338
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG24 MPG
Basics
-
EngineTurbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 9-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
-
Body styleSUVs
-
RoofSun/Moonroof, Dual Moonroof, Panoramic Roof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioSmart Device Integration, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, CD Player
-
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
-
MirrorsDriver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors
-
TechSteering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Keyless Start, Cargo Shade, Back-Up Camera, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Telematics, Automatic Headlights
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
-
Seat TrimPremium Synthetic Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Privacy Glass, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsRear Bench Seat, Seat Memory, Bucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Power Driver Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)113.1 in
-
Length,Overall (in)186.3 in
-
Height,Overall (in)63.1 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4001 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)17.4
-
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD