2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC Coupe
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $46,600
  • Invoice
    $43,338

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    24 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Turbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 9-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs
  • Roof
    Sun/Moonroof, Dual Moonroof, Panoramic Roof, Generic Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, CD Player
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors
  • Tech
    Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Keyless Start, Cargo Shade, Back-Up Camera, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Telematics, Automatic Headlights

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Privacy Glass, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Rear Bench Seat, Seat Memory, Bucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Power Driver Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    113.1 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    186.3 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    63.1 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4001 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    17.4
  • EPA Classification
    Small Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD